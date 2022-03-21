AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.34 and a 52 week high of $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

