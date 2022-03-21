AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

