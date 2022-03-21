AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after buying an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $107.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

