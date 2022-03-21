AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 569 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,139,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,029,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Shares of GINN opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

