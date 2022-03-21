AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.