AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.