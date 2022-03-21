AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 635 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $109.91 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.33.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.