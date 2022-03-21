AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after acquiring an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

