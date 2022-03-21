AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

