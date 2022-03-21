Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,089.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

