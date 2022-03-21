Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

