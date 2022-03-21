Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,138. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

