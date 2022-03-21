Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.