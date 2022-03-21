Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45. The company has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

