Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $378,600.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.35 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

