Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

FAX stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

