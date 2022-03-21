Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.
FAX stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
