Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

FAX stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.