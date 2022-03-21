Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

