$985.44 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will report $985.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $1.02 billion. Colfax reported sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $27,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,689,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 55,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Shares of Colfax are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

