$912.50 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will post sales of $912.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.00 million and the highest is $916.00 million. CNO Financial Group posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

