6,675 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $86.93 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $88.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

