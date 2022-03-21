535 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $427.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $307.31 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

