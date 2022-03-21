$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $468.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.04 million to $471.20 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $401.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.91. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.