41 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock traded down $12.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,940.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,934.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,861.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,293.05 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

