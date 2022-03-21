$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will post $41.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.78 million and the highest is $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FSP remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Friday. 1,049,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,443. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

