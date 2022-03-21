$38.71 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to post sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.84 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Expensify stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. Expensify has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

