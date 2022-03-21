$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $128.22. 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

