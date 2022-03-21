$286.90 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post sales of $286.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.10 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

PODD stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.41. 376,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,012. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.18.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

