$264.87 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $264.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,184. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

