$20.80 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will report $20.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

