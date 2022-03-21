192 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $144.78 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.