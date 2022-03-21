$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.18 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 235,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,204. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

