$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.92 million and the highest is $162.80 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.05 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

