$16.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will post $16.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.85 billion and the lowest is $14.33 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $81.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.47.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.