1,525 Shares in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter worth $524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 226.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UGL stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 297,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

