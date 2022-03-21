$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report $140.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 363,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $984.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

