$129.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $129.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $129.25 million. Mandiant reported sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.10. 18,653,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

