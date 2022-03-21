1,149 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $96,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.47. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

