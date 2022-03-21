$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 1,219,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.06 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

