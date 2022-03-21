$1.24 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

