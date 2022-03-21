-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Zai Lab posted earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($5.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,045. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

