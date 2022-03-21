$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.50. 490,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

