$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

