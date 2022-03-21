$0.95 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Perficient reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $6,145,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

