$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $18,906,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

