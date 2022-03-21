$0.74 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $46.41 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.