$0.44 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Flex posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,637 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

