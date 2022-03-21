$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

