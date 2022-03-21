$0.31 EPS Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,234. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 103,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

