$0.10 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 22,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,264. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

