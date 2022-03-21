-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.90. 337,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,001. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $925.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

